Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,427 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,470,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,446,000 after purchasing an additional 139,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,763 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust
In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
