Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,044 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of Vimeo worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,263 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 391,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.94 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.90 million, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMEO. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

