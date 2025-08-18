Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,567 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.28% of Trupanion worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Trupanion by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trupanion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Stock Down 1.8%

TRUP stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $353.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,434.24. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

