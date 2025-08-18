Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,584 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Verra Mobility worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $28.25.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.