Deutsche Bank AG Sells 146,039 Shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fortuna Mining were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortuna Mining by 1,558.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,940,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,695 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fortuna Mining by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Fortuna Mining Trading Up 0.6%

FSM stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.