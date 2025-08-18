Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,860 Shares of WD-40 Company $WDFC

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of WD-40 worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 248,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 28,448.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $17,903,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.2%

WDFC stock opened at $219.98 on Monday. WD-40 Company has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

