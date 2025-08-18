Deutsche Bank AG Sells 29,636 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,636 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Peloton Interactive worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,667 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,438.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $10,131,000. Finally, DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after acquiring an additional 992,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $131,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,254.03. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 38,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $269,407.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 294,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,620.32. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,408. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

