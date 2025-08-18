Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,584 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Global-e Online Trading Up 0.7%

GLBE opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online



Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

