Deutsche Bank AG Sells 402 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 128,013.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 530.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 77.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Graham Stock Performance
NYSE GHC opened at $1,065.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $948.14 and a 200-day moving average of $943.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Graham Holdings Company has a 1-year low of $724.69 and a 1-year high of $1,070.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC
Graham Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.