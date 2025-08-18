Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,253 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 114,550.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $13,455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 11,287,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646,571.80. This represents a 6.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,031.80. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,396,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,692,440 and sold 27,690 shares valued at $785,288. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.9%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

ALKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

