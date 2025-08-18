Deutsche Bank AG Sells 45,476 Shares of Tanger Inc. $SKT

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Tanger worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,141 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 754,429 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tanger in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:SKT opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Tanger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.95%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

