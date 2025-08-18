Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,429 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance
NWE opened at $55.39 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.
NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
