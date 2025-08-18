Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,429 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 155.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NWE opened at $55.39 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.