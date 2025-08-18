Deutsche Bank AG Sells 8,120 Shares of Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bumble were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bumble by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bumble by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bumble by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 553,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 370,568 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Bumble from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $654.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.72 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bumble news, major shareholder – Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 16,689,884 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,124,652 shares of company stock worth $426,460,322 over the last 90 days. 15.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.