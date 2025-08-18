Deutsche Bank AG Sells 936,209 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,729 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 936,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

