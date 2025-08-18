Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,883 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

