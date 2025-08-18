Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,019,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. The trade was a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a yield of 422.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 117.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Stag Industrial

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.