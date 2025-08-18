Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 2,961,050 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,103,000 after buying an additional 2,498,318 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,505,000 after buying an additional 1,412,568 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,751,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. LendingClub Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,655,611.50. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $298,950.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,548.15. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,955 shares of company stock worth $545,648. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LC shares. Stephens started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price target on LendingClub and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

