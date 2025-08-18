Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in IES were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in IES by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IES by 162.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in IES by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in IES by 127.6% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $332.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.89 and a 52-week high of $370.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.69.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.00 million. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $7,489,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,930,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,816,636.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

