Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on DCBO. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

DCBO stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.48. Docebo has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 143,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Docebo by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

