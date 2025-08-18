Dolphin Digital Media (NASDAQ:DLPN) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dolphin Digital Media (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dolphin Digital Media and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Digital Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00

Dolphin Digital Media presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.73%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 213.49%. Given Dolphin Digital Media’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dolphin Digital Media is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Digital Media $51.69 million 0.25 -$12.60 million ($1.29) -0.91 Bitfarms $192.88 million 3.64 -$94.78 million ($0.17) -7.41

This table compares Dolphin Digital Media and Bitfarms”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dolphin Digital Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dolphin Digital Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.9% of Dolphin Digital Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dolphin Digital Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Digital Media and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Digital Media -28.08% -57.67% -11.44% Bitfarms -35.09% -9.86% -8.44%

Volatility & Risk

Dolphin Digital Media has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.5, indicating that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitfarms beats Dolphin Digital Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Digital Media

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries; and marketing direction, public relations counsel, and media strategy for video game publishers, as well as eSports leagues and other entities in the gaming industry. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

