Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOMO. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Domo Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $14.12 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 13,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $165,938.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,079,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,843.28. This trade represents a 1.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domo by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

