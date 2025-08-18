Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,495.44. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

