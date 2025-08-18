Doximity, Inc. $DOCS Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,646,000 after purchasing an additional 990,923 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,579,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Doximity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after purchasing an additional 86,135 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,934. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Doximity from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Doximity Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

