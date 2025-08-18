DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DraftKings by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,300,000. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,938 shares of company stock worth $26,823,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

