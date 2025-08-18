DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,080 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at $179,760,995.70. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $249,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,028.72. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 645,938 shares of company stock worth $26,823,776 over the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

