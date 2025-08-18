Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Receives $129.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NYSE DUK opened at $122.26 on Friday. Duke Energy has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

