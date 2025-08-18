Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of DUOT stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 329.47% and a negative net margin of 67.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

