Dycom Industries (DY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.740-3.050 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $267.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.79. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 73.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $175,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $356,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

