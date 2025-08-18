Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $4,770,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $233.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

