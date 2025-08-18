East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,833,901.32. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $101.19 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

