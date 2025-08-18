Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,666,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,471 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,080,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 960,591 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,499,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 603,991 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,558,000 after acquiring an additional 469,743 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently -167.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

