EchoStar Corporation $SATS Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EchoStar worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 47,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 8,125.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SATS opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

