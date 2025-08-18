EchoStar Corporation $SATS Stake Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 678,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $44,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,351,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $27.86 on Monday. EchoStar Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

