Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ecopetrol stock on July 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.
Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.
About Representative McClain
Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
