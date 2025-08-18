Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Edible Garden Trading Down 5.5%

EDBL opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($5.84). Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 101.53% and a negative return on equity of 404.78%. The company had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

