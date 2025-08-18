Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDIT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $272.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 200.25% and a negative net margin of 608.88%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 15,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $26,130.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,085.04. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,164 shares of company stock valued at $42,649 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 647.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 752,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 558,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,657,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

