Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 452,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 61.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44,459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 23.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $464.00 on Monday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.53 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.64.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESLT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

