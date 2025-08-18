Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,970,000 after buying an additional 1,152,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.85 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

