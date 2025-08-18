Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

NYSE ERJ opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.