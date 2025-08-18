Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading 14.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.47). 2,426,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,713,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.41).

Empire Metals Trading Up 10.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 14.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.67) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.

