Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Trading Down 6.0%

Institutional Trading of Endava

DAVA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Endava has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $743.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 5.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 81.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Endava by 7.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.