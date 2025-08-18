Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ERII. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,189.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $75,256.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,687.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.18 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

