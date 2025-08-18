Entertainment Stocks To Research – August 16th

Roblox, Alibaba Group, and Verizon Communications are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, produce, distribute or monetize leisure content and experiences—ranging from film studios, television networks and streaming platforms to video game developers, music labels and live-event promoters. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending on movies, shows, games, concerts and theme parks. Performance of entertainment stocks typically reflects shifts in content popularity, technological innovation, advertising trends and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,711,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,519. Roblox has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.10 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,116,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,711,124. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $44.24. 21,233,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,439,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

