Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.24.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $781.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Equinix has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

