Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EQX. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $478.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

