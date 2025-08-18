Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPRY FY2025 Earnings

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.90.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,576,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,862.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,543.30. This trade represents a 53.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 740,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $13,663,150.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,887,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,218,708.84. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,118 shares of company stock valued at $18,024,863. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

