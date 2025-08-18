Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ORIC Q3 Earnings

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oric Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oric Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7%

ORIC stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.69. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01).

Insider Activity

In other Oric Pharmaceuticals news, Director Angie You acquired 26,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $249,745.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,745.83. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 32,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $340,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,328.50. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $416,289 in the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oric Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 3,646.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 1,299,799 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,126,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 1,046,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.