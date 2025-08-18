Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TENX Q3 Earnings

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TENX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.