Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alumis Q3 Earnings

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alumis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alumis’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Alumis alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALMS. Guggenheim raised Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alumis in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Alumis Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of ALMS opened at $4.75 on Monday. Alumis has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alumis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alumis by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alumis by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

About Alumis

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.