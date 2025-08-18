Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESQ

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $95.55 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $816.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.60.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of ($24.94) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $476,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,805.38. The trade was a 14.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 85.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after buying an additional 359,677 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 40,107.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 244,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 244,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $4,640,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 215.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.